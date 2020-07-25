× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 28, 2020-August 31, 1936

SILVIS — Clevelyn “Cleve” Mary Rigdon Scott, 83, of Silvis, was called home to be with the Lord on March 28, 2020, when she passed away at her residence.

Born in Des Moines, Iowa, on Aug. 31, 1936, Cleve was the only child to Evelyn Gamble Rigdon and Clifford Rigdon. She grew up primarily in Moline, graduating from Moline High School in 1954.

Clevelyn married James “Jim” Carl Scott April 2, 1966, at First Christian Church, Moline. She is the cherished mother of two children, daughter, Tracee (Steven) Scott-Otis, and, son, Troy Scott; Grandma Cleve to five grandchildren, Kelsey, Joshua, Elana, McKennah, Aleanah; and stepmother to Jim’s two older children, James K. Scott and Laurie (Chuck) York.

Cleve worked at International Harvester, and as a young woman in the early 1960s participated as one of the first female union representatives at an international conference in Mexico City, Mexico. Cleve concluded her career when she retired from Nixalite in 1999.