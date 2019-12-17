September 22, 1935-December 17, 2019

Mr. Cleveland J. Stickrod of DeWitt, Iowa, died Tuesday morning, Dec. 17, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Cleveland Jay Stickrod was born Sept. 22, 1935, in Rock Island, to the late Hartzell and Calla (Haber) Stickrod. Cleveland served in the Navy during the Korean War. On March 1, 1958, he married Carolyn Mattison in Keota, Iowa. Cleve "Stick" worked construction as a Heavy Equipment Operator for International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 until retirement. His wife, Carolyn preceded him in death Nov. 28, 1997. He was a 50-year member of Local 150. Cleve was an avid Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Carolyn, every winter to warmer climates. Later in life, he enjoyed boating the Mississippi River with family and friends and traveling to Laughlin, Nev., with his special friend, Donna.

Surviving are children, Jay (Ronna) Stickrod, of Rock Island, Jacqueline (Jim) Nelson, of Princeton, Iowa, and Joan (Bryan) Yost, of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Jayson (Elise) Stickrod, Stefanie (Mathew Worthen) Stickrod, Justin Stickrod, Jeremy (Jessica) Marple, Jeffrey Marple, Kyle Marple, Taylor Yost and Gibson Yost; eight great-grandchildren, and a special friend, Donna Determan. Also preceding him in death was an infant son, Jeffrey.

The family will receive friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from noon until 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Tom Boomershine officiating. Military rites and burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Marple, Jeffrey Marple, Kyle Marple, Mathew Worthen, Jared Rees and John Rees. The family extends their special thanks to the staff of Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for the loving care provided to Cleve and his family. Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com. To send flowers to Cleveland's family, please visit our floral section.