September 10, 1921-November 24, 2019
GENESEO — Cleone A. Loenser, 98, of Geneseo, died on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Geneseo. Rev. Timothy Nerud will officiate. Private burial will be on Monday, Dec. 2, in Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, where she was a member, or to Henry County Humane Society, Geneseo. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting.
Cleone Annette Gustafson was born Sept. 10, 1921, in Moline, Ill., the daughter of Sigfred A. and Violet S. (Peterson) Gustafson. She graduated from Galva High School. She married Otto LaVerne Lundquist on April 5, 1942, in Kahoka, Mo. He died on Oct. 5, 1944. She later married Donald Loenser on Feb. 9, 1947 in Rock Island. He died on Dec. 24, 1991.
Cleone had worked as a Cook at Good Samaritan for 15 years. She also sold Avon for many years. She was very active in her grandchildren's lives going to many activities. She loved to travel and always had her suitcase ready. She also enjoyed reading, doing jig-saw puzzles, babysitting the grandkids and dogs, and had delivered Meals on Wheels after retiring.
Survivors include a son, Dennis (Cheryl) Loenser, Geneseo; two daughters, Gayla Kroll, and Joline Parrish, both of Geneseo; daughter-in-law, Linda Lundquist, Peoria; son-in-law, Richard Kroll, Geneseo; granddaughters, Dawn (Gary) Griggs, Jamie (Alan) Eastburn, Paula (Kris) Johnson, Callie Parrish and Emily (T.J.) Marckese; grandsons, Jason (Angie) Parrish and Gabe (Shandel) Loenser; 12 great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter. Her parents, two husbands and her son, James Lundquist, preceded her in death.
Condolences at Cleone's obituary at www.stackhousemoore.com.