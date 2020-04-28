November 21, 1927- April 26, 2020
EAST MOLINE —Clemence A. Blais Jr., 92, of East Moline, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Manor Care of Davenport, Davenport, Iowa.
Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Private burial will be Friday in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.
Clemence Andrew Blais Jr. was born Nov. 21, 1927, in Fond du Lac, Wis., the son of Clemence Sr. and Isabelle (Rienhardt) Blais. He served in the U.S. Army and went on to marry Jimmie Lee Dufur on Feb. 12, 1961, in Milan, Ill.
He retired from Caterpillar after 25 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and cats.
Clem is survived by his wife, Jimmie; four children, Andy Blais, of East Moline, Kevin (Kimberly) Blais, of Moline, Michelle Blais, of Silvis, and Michael Blais, of East Moline; three grandchildren, P.J. and Gabby Salais, and Zack Bell. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Clyde and Margie.
Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.