February 4, 1944-December 21, 2019
MOLINE — Claudia L. Hillyer, 75, of Moline, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Generations at Rock Island, Rock Island.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island. A memorial luncheon will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Moline Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline.
Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare in Milan.
Claudia was born Feb. 4, 1944, in Tacoma, Wash., daughter of Melvin and Hazel (Halvorson) Hanson. On Dec. 25, 1968, in Hollywood, Calif., she married Gary Kent Hillyer, who survives.
In her younger years, Claudia enjoyed arts and crafts. She worked at Friendship Manor as their activity director, before becoming a Realtor at the former South Town Realty and the former Home Star Realty. She and her husband bowled on mixed leagues, and enjoyed skeet shooting at the former Scott County Gun Club. Claudia loved hanging out at the pool with her grandkids and her dogs.
In addition to her husband, Kent, survivors include sons, Jason (fianceé Danah Wildermuth) Hillyer of Taylor Ridge, and Sean Hillyer of Moline; sisters, Joann Fish of Rogers, Ark., and Sue (Steve) Bernard of Idaho; brothers, Ronnie (Mary) Hanson of Page, Wash., and Jerry (Patty) Hanson of Arizona; sisters-in-law, Cyd Humphreys of Milan, Bev Hillyer of Arizona, and Linda Hillyer of Moline; brother-in-law, Chris (Deb) Hillyer of Moline; and grandchildren, Jaron Hillyer, Camren Hillyer and Mia Hillyer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother-in-law, Mike Hillyer.
