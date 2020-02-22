February 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Claude V. Lawrence Jr., an esteemed stage, film and television producer and production manager, has died. He was 75. Lawrence died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from disease complications at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, his son, Beau Lawrence, confirmed through a representative.

The Alabama-born filmmaker moved to Nashville in 1965 to join the WSM-Television Company, and began his film career as an original company member at The Grand Ole Opry, the Johnny Cash Show and Hee Haw. Lawrence made his way to Hollywood in 1975 for Dallas, Knots Landing, Eight is Enough and The Waltons. This was soon followed by his work in Thrashin' (1986) and a number of other films and shows, until his retirement in the early 2000s.

Claude was married to Clare Hartnett Lawrence from 1971 until her death in 2016. He is survived by daughter, Cee Cee Lawrence; sons, Beau Lawrence and Devin Lawrence; and four grandchildren, Ashley Clare, Balencia, Leila and Clarissa.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Lawrence in the Quad-Cities later in the spring of 2020, with a formal interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Santa Barbara, Calif., alongside his wife, Clare Hartnett Lawrence.

