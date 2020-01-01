January 31, 1932-December 31, 2019
MILAN-Clark Knight, 87, of Milan, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at ManorCare-Locust.
Private services will be held with a burial with military rites at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials in his honor may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center.
Clark was born on Jan. 31, 1932, in Guin, Ala., the son of Jim and May (Knight) Green. He was married to Jewel Knight; she preceded him in 2007. Clark later married Virginia Thompson, and she preceded him in 2018. He worked as a forklift driver at Oscar Mayer for 32 years. Clark was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed animals and going to auctions. He loved NASCAR and his Alabama football team — Roll Tide.
Clark is survived by his children, Donna (Don) Ditto, Sherrard and Dennis Knight, Rock Island; granddaughter, Sonia Johnson, Coal Valley; and great-granddaughters, Lauren Johnson and Rachel (Austin) Krack. He was preceded in death by his wives; parents; brother; and three sisters.
