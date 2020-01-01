Clark Knight

Clark was born on Jan. 31, 1932, in Guin, Ala., the son of Jim and May (Knight) Green. He was married to Jewel Knight; she preceded him in 2007. Clark later married Virginia Thompson, and she preceded him in 2018. He worked as a forklift driver at Oscar Mayer for 32 years. Clark was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed animals and going to auctions. He loved NASCAR and his Alabama football team — Roll Tide.