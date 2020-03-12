January 10, 1943-March 9, 2020
COLONA — Clarence “Leroy” Kelley, 77, of Colona passed away March 9, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at Rock Island National Cemetery. Anyone wishing to attend should meet at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis by 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at the Green Rock/Colona Legion Post 1233. Memorials may be made to the VA in Davenport.
You have free articles remaining.
Clarence Leroy Kelley was born Jan. 10, 1943, in Geneseo, the son of Clarence W. and Pearl V. Stephenson Kelley. He served in the Army during the Vietnam era. He married Susan C. Miller Aug. 3, 1964 in Aledo. Their love shined for 56 years together. Leroy served Green Rock in two capacities, first as a police officer and then as a public works director for over 20 years, retiring in 1999. He was a jack of all trades and a master of everything, according to his children. He loved hanging out in his garage, building whatever came to mind. He built and remodeled many homes for family and friends, including a home in Gates, Tenn., for special friends. Leroy enjoyed boating, being on the Rock River, and being at “The Camp” with his family and friends. He enjoyed shooting at the family range and listening to ZZ Top and Styx. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and all of his four-legged friends.
Survivors include his wife, Sue; children, Carol (JC) Griffin, James Kelley, Crystal (Mark) Kelley Erickson and Brandy Kelley; grandchildren, Nichole, Stormi, Dakota, Landon, Torie, Dallas and Brandyn; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Charlie Kelley, Marge VanKlavern, Tom Kelley and Marlene Ong.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Steve Kelley; and a great friend, Mike Hergert.
Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.