Clarence Leroy Kelley was born Jan. 10, 1943, in Geneseo, the son of Clarence W. and Pearl V. Stephenson Kelley. He served in the Army during the Vietnam era. He married Susan C. Miller Aug. 3, 1964 in Aledo. Their love shined for 56 years together. Leroy served Green Rock in two capacities, first as a police officer and then as a public works director for over 20 years, retiring in 1999. He was a jack of all trades and a master of everything, according to his children. He loved hanging out in his garage, building whatever came to mind. He built and remodeled many homes for family and friends, including a home in Gates, Tenn., for special friends. Leroy enjoyed boating, being on the Rock River, and being at “The Camp” with his family and friends. He enjoyed shooting at the family range and listening to ZZ Top and Styx. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and all of his four-legged friends.