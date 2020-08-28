× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 10, 1928- August 27, 2020

SILVIS — Clarence L. Verdick, 91, of Silvis, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Bickford of Davenport. Private graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.

Clarence was born Oct. 10, 1928, in Hoopole, Ill., the son of Harry and Ruby (Sawyer) Verdick. He married Katherine Price Sept. 7, 1946, in Morrison, Ill. She died Feb. 9, 2004. Clarence farmed for 19 years and worked at John Deere for 25 years, retiring in 1989. He loved to refinish furniture and was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan. He enjoyed going to auctions and garage sales with his wife.

Survivors include his children, Judy (Tom) Wallace, Port Byron, Steve (Mary) Verdick, Peoria, Ill., and Bruce (Lisa) Verdick, Northlake, Texas; daughter in-law, Sherie Verdick, Port Byron; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 57 years, Kate; son, Jerry; grandson, Adam; an infant granddaughter; two infant great-grandsons; and brothers, Eugene and Marvin.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Bickford of Davenport and Heartland Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.