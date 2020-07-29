× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clarence “Clance” Lee Reason

November 26, 1934-July 28, 2020

KEITHSBURG — Clarence “Clance” Lee Reason, 85 of Keithsburg, died July 28, 2020, at Hospice House, Burlington, Iowa. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Keithsburg First Christian Church, with social distancing practices observed. Immediately following visitation, private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Christian Church or to the family. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, is assisting the family.

Clarence Lee Reason was born on Nov. 26, 1934, in Marne, Iowa, to Harold Harvey and Jewel (Wilkins) Reason. He served his country in the United States Air Force. On Dec. 24, 1955, he married the love of his life, Sharon Leigh Scott in Peoria Heights, Ill.

Clance owned and operated Reason Roofing for 20 years and assisted Riddell Roofing with estimating. Clance and Sharon retired to Florida where he could golf every day. He enjoyed the Baytree League where they could golf on different courses around the state. He also enjoyed golfing at Hawthorn Ridge and was a member of the First Christian Church, where he served as Deacon.

Clance is survived by his wife, Sharon; children and spouses: Teah Reeh of Bangor, Maine, Melonie and Jim McLaughlin of Keithsburg, Teresa and Francis Albin of Dallas, Texas, Lance and Heather Reason of Dixon, Ill., and Crystal and J.R. DeLap of Burlington, Iowa; grandchildren, Joseph and Justin Reason, Tiffany Murphy, Christopher McLaughlin, Chloe Lambert, Devin Albin, Katie Reason, Cassandra and Katelynn Headley, Brady DeLap and 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Reason of Hardy, Ark.; nephew, Lee Reason of Oquawka, Ill.; and sister-in-law, Luan Thrush, Grapevine, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Jay Reeh.