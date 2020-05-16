× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 5, 1957-May 11, 2020

FAIRBAULT, Minn. — Cindy May Hannon, 62, died May 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in Faribault, Minn. She was born July 5, 1957 in Davenport, to Bruce and Darlene Williams.

Cindy attended United Township High School and received nursing degrees at Black Hawk College and Scott Community College in the Quad-Cities area. As a Registered Nurse, she combined nursing with her love of travel and worked all over the United States. The location she loved to visit the most was Alaska; she pulled her 5th wheel RV with her Ford truck there several times. She met many people during her travels as a nurse, including a best friend Nancy of New Mexico.

She enjoyed reading, camping, sitting around a bonfire and playing bingo. Her passion was sewing and she quilted many blankets for family and friends.

Mrs. Hannon is survived by her sons, Michael Mettler and Joshua Hannon; daughter, Kristen Hannon; sisters, Diane Guy and Kay Williams; brothers, Gregory Williams and Paul Williams; grandchildren, Richard Smith, Mystique Mettler and Justin Mettler.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Darlene Williams; brother, Gordon Williams. Announcement to be published later of internment at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline, Ill. followed by a celebration of her life. Memorials can be made to American Cancer Society.

