Cindy Joanne (Doran) Jones

August 29, 1952—October 12, 2018

ARVADA, Colo. — Cindy Jones, 66, of Arvada, Colo., and formerly of Rock Island, passed away at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge, Colo.

A celebration of Cindy’s life and memorial reception will be held at: Singing Bird Center, 1510 46th Avenue, Rock Island, on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m.

Contributions in Cindy’s memory may be made to Wild Animal Sanctuary, https://www.wildanimalsactuary.org/donate, or to The Bible Project www.thebibleproject.com.

View Cindy’s full obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com.

