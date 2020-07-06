Cindy Jo Newton

Cindy enjoyed staying active and fit through Jazzercise. She was a Class Manager, attended classes every week and was awarded Jazzercise T-shirts for completing 30 classes in 30 days and for being a 150-class member for three years. She always wore her pink tennis shoes to Jazzercise as she was a breast cancer survivor and warrior. Through her involvement with Jazzercise, she made many friends that she referred to as her Jazzercise “family”.

Cindy was currently employed at Central Bank in Geneseo and worked in the bookkeeping department. She loved her job. She would decorate her cubicle every holiday, and you could always find a couple of Longaberger Baskets and pictures of her family on her desk. There was laughter wherever she was in the bank. You would find her in the break room drinking a Mountain Dew, eating popcorn and laughing so hard that she would be crying. She enjoyed the Wednesday Lunch Bunch, but we could never eat Chinese. Yuck! She was very proud to be a part of the Central Bank family.

Cindy loved to laugh and was a friend to everyone she met. She was always ready to shop at Kohl’s and could always find a great bargain. She loved chocolate, Mountain Dew, the Hammond-Henry Hospital Jewelry sale, Longaberger baskets, Quarter Mania, her soft cuddly pajamas and Mia, her snuggly puppy.