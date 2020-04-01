March 27, 2020
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Christopher David Pacquer, 67, of Cocoa Beach, Fla., formerly of Kewanee, Ill., passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Cape Canaveral Hospital, Cocoa Beach, Fla.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. A complete obituary will appear soon. Among survivors include his parents, David and Arlene Pacquer, Kewanee.
