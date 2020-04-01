Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Stay logged in to skip the surveys

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Christopher David Pacquer, 67, of Cocoa Beach, Fla., formerly of Kewanee, Ill., passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Cape Canaveral Hospital, Cocoa Beach, Fla.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. A complete obituary will appear soon. Among survivors include his parents, David and Arlene Pacquer, Kewanee.