MERRITT ISLAND — Christopher D. Pacquer of Merritt Island, Fla., passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Cape Canaveral Hospital in Florida. A private service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson, Ill. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Visitation Catholic School or Abilities Plus in Kewanee, Ill. Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory, Atkinson chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Chris was born Jan. 7, 1953, in Geneseo, Ill., the son of David and Arlene Moens Pacquer. He married Carol LaVoil in Middletown, Conn. They divorced but remained very close friends. Chris was a graduate of Visitation Catholic School, Wethersfield High School and Illinois State University in Bloomington, Ill. Chris began his career at the age of 16 at Eagle Super Market in Kewanee, Ill. After college he was employed at Wakefern Corp. in New Jersey for 24 years. He was recognized by former Gov. Christine Whitman for his contribution to the Special Olympics. After retirement, Chris and Carol purchased a gift shop in Cocoa Beach, Fla. Chris loved to read books and enjoyed the beach and the ocean.