ROCK ISLAND — Christopher C. Andrus, 36, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, as a result of an accident on I-74 near Colona, Ill.
Services are 10 a.m. Monday at St. Pius X Catholic Church with Father Jeremy Freehill officiating. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery in East Moline. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for an education fund to be established for Chris' sons.
Christopher Carl Andrus was born June 25, 1983, in Rock Island, the son of Robert E. and Pam (Romani) Andrus. He graduated from United Township High School in 2001, where he played on the undefeated 1999 state championship soccer team. He went on to earn his B.S. in Business Management from Northern Illinois University in 2005. He married Jennifer Ricke on June 21, 2008, in East Moline.
Chris was extremely proud of his boys and loved watching them play baseball and basketball. His greatest passion was coaching the boys and the QC Legends family. Without question, family was the most important thing to Chris.
He is survived by the love of his life, Jen; his pride and joy, sons Landon and Rylan; his parents, Robert E. and Pam Andrus, of Moline; his brother/best friend and sister-in-law, Eric and Sarah Andrus, of East Moline; nephews and a niece, Ethan, Evan and Emma Andrus; his grandmother, Audrey Andrus; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Carl and Anna Mae Romani, and Robert D. Andrus.
