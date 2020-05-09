Christopher Austin Fancher

Christopher Fancher was born on Oct. 18, 1946, in North Little Rock, Ark., the son of Edwin “Pal” and Ruth (Dennis) Fancher. He married Charee Hodgson at the First Presbyterian Church in Geneseo on September 17, 1983. Chris was a 1964 graduate of United Township High School. He worked for the Local Union 25, as a Pipefitter until 2001. He loved to golf and tend to his yard. Chris enjoyed watching his son play baseball for Moline and was a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Chris loved going to national parks out west and hiking with his sons. Above all, family was extremely important to Chris. He and Charee raised their sons together and stayed close throughout his life.