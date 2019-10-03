August 8, 1966-October 1, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Christine R. Webster, 53, formerly of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, Wis.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kathy's House (www.kathys-house.org).
Chris was born Aug. 8, 1966, in Rock Island, to Donald “Mike” and Daye-Ann (Olson) Hendricks. She graduated from Alleman High School in 1984. She went on to serve in the U.S. Navy, where she met Jay Webster, whom she married on Sept. 9, 1987. She graduated from Black Hawk College and then earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from Walden University.
Chris was a psychology nurse at the VA Hospital in Las Vegas since 2009. She had a passion for her country and truly loved her job. She had a gift for bringing people into the family, whether it be her daughters' friends or co-workers that didn't have anywhere to go for holiday meals. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Chris.
She is survived by her husband, Jay; three daughters, Kayla (Dustin) Schanfish, of Rock Island, Katie (Kent) Alexander, of Madison, Miss., and Brandy (Cleveland) Lamar, of Atmore, Ala.; three grandchildren, Kaydin and Conner Schanfish, and Trinity Lamar; her parents, Mike Hendricks, of Rock Island, and Daye-Ann Hendricks, of Moline; two sisters, Angela (Matt) Marlier, of Moline, and Michelle (Thad) Crass, of Troy, Mich.; a sister-in-law, Gina (David) Hendricks-Sierens, of Rock Island; her beloved dog, Chloe; and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael “Spanky” Hendricks.
