January 5, 1951-November 7, 2019
MOLINE — Christine L. Nelson, 68, of Moline, formerly of Geneseo, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in the ICU at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, Geneseo. Reverend Laura Kamprath will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be directed to The Arc of the Quad Cities.
Christine was born on Jan. 5, 1951, the daughter of H. Willard and Janice (Smith) Nelson, in Geneseo. She resided in a group home and attended Opportunity Center, both administered by The Arc of the Quad Cities. She enjoyed spending time with her family at holidays and family gatherings.
Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Janice Nelson; sister, Jane (Steve) Alexander, Geneseo; brothers, Bill (Theresa) Nelson, Geneseo, Thomas (Joan) Nelshoppen, Urbana, Ill.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, H. Willard Nelson.