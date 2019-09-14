April 20, 1943-September 13, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Christine J. Walkowicz, 76, of East Moline, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at home.
Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Christ Church, Moline, where she was a member, with the Rev. Canon Ed den Blaauwen officiating. At Chris’ request, friends are asked to wear yellow in her memory. The family will greet friends immediately following the service during a luncheon at the church. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church, the American Heart Association, or the American Cancer Society. Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is assisting the family.
Christine was born April 20, 1943, in Rockford, to Roy and Myrtle (Nelson) Ippen. She married Edward Walkowicz on May 2, 1964, in Rockford. He died July 14, 2018.
Chris began showing and breeding German shepherd dogs in 1965, adding bearded collies in 1977. She began writing about dogs in 1980, and became an award-winning, internationally published author both alone and collaborating with Bonnie Wilcox, on 18 books. She was also an editor, photographer, and has written more than 1,000 award-winning articles and columns for major canine publications. She was also a respected AKC conformation judge for many years. She and her husband, Ed, loved traveling, visiting 27 countries and all 50 of the United States.
She is survived by four children, Edward “Dean” Walkowicz of Arlington, Texas, Teresa “Terri” (Patrick) Barnes of Bettendorf, Michael (Alair) Walkowicz of Port Byron, and Joshua (Leslie) Walkowicz of Lyons, Colo.; three grandchildren, Lauryn, Michael and Cale Barnes; a sister, Geni (Jon) Youngren of Cherry Valley, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Pat Ippen of Rockford, and Kim Walkowitz of Norfolk, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and a brother, Ted Ippen.
