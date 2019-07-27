November 29, 1959-July 9, 2019
HAMPTON — Christine Elaine Gehrung, 59, of Hampton, died July 9, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, after bravely battling ovarian cancer. A private memorial service was held July 16, 2019, at the Gibson-Bode Funeral Home in Port Byron.
Christine was born Nov. 29, 1959, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of William and Mary (Hava) Kirk. She grew up in Hampton, and attended United Township High School in East Moline. She married Mark Alan Gehrung on May 11, 1983, in Honolulu. She served in the United States Navy for 10 years and was honorably discharged in 1987. She spent her later years in North Carolina where the Gehrungs settled in 1999 due to Mark becoming employed as a civilian survival instructor for the US Army near Fayetteville. For several years Chris was employed on staff in a veterinarian's office and later assisted a friend who owned a gourmet food prep business near their home. She loved gardening, photography, backyard bird watching (especially hummingbirds), snorkeling and cooking. She was very artistic and an excellent writer. She enjoyed getaways to tropical islands (Jamaica was her favorite) with Mark and was passionate about her grandchildren and her cats and dogs who were her “babies.” In September 2017, Chris and Mark moved from North Carolina back to Hampton, the place closest to her best lifelong friends, immediate family, and her heart. Christine Elaine Gehrung came home.
Chris is survived by her husband, Mark; daughters, Erica Allowatt, Poquoson, Va., Eileen Love, Dallas-Fort Worth, Laura Marone, Olympia, Wash.; seven grandchildren; brother, William Patrick “Pat” Kirk; and sister-in-law, Janice “Jean” Kirk, East Moline. She was preceded in death by her son, William “Billy” F. Gehrung. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.