July 27, 1945-February 25, 2020
MOLINE — Christine E. Whitlow, 74, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in her home. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Graveside Services at Rock Island National Cemetery will follow the visitation. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
You have free articles remaining.
Christine was born July 27, 1945, in Rock Island, a daughter of Harry B. and Clara C. (Murphy) St. Clair. She married Harry F. “Frank” Whitlow Jr. on Dec. 31, 1964, in Monmouth, Ill. Frank passed away on May 29, 2008. Christine worked at Trinity for 28 years, retiring as a Dispatcher. She loved spending time with family, collecting dolls and crocheting. Christine also enjoyed watching TV, especially "Matlock" and "Golden Girls" episodes, and she loved watching Elvis movies and listening to his music.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cynthia (Larry) Longueville, Eldena, Ill., and Randal L. Whitlow, Moline; grandchildren, Joshua Rote, Stacia Robison, Kathryn Whitlow, Sarah Whitlow and David Housby; great-grandchildren, Alishia, Alexis, Aaron, Arieaunna, Alyza, Alexander, Chloe, Dylan, Violet and Melanie; siblings, Barbara St. Clair, Joyce Blaser, Diane Lunsford and Michael St. Clair. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and many extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents and siblings, Ray, John, Tim, Terry and Faith St. Clair.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.