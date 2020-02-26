July 27, 1945-February 25, 2020

MOLINE — Christine E. Whitlow, 74, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in her home. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Graveside Services at Rock Island National Cemetery will follow the visitation. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Christine was born July 27, 1945, in Rock Island, a daughter of Harry B. and Clara C. (Murphy) St. Clair. She married Harry F. “Frank” Whitlow Jr. on Dec. 31, 1964, in Monmouth, Ill. Frank passed away on May 29, 2008. Christine worked at Trinity for 28 years, retiring as a Dispatcher. She loved spending time with family, collecting dolls and crocheting. Christine also enjoyed watching TV, especially "Matlock" and "Golden Girls" episodes, and she loved watching Elvis movies and listening to his music.