March 9, 1945-July 30, 2020

MOLINE — Christine D. Tindle, 75, of Moline, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

Christine Donna Tindle was born March 9, 1945, in Springfield, Mo., to Eugene D. and Olive June (Baker) Tindle. Chris was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She loved her pets and was a caring neighbor and will be greatly missed by many. She will be fondly remembered for sitting on her porch and visiting with friends and family. Her hobbies included planning and preparing family dinners and making floral arrangements.

She was employed in procurement at the Rock Island Arsenal for 20 years, retiring in 2008. She previously worked at JICase.

Christine is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Terry and Diane Tindle of Orland, Fla., and Jeff and Mary Tindle of Moline; three nieces, Julie and Ky Soucinek, Leslie Pyle, and Natalie Tindle; and three great-nephews, Carter and Mason Collins and Chase Pyle.

A private family gathering will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Private burial will follow at Moline Memorial Park.

Christine’s family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

