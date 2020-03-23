December 21, 1939-March 22, 2020

WAVERLY, Iowa — On March 22, 2020, Christine Bergren, of Waverly, Iowa, passed from life into death into everlasting life. She was 80.

Christine was born on Dec. 21, 1939, in Chicago, Ill., the only child of Carl and Arthild Carlson. Her spiritual life began as she was baptized on Dec. 29, 1940. Her family lived in and around the Lakeview neighborhood in Chicago. After graduating from Lakeview High School in 1957, she attended North Park College (now University). After two years, she transferred to Augustana College in Rock Island, where she graduated in 1961.

While attending Augustana College, she met and fell in love with Lynn Bergren. How Chris loved Lynn's sense of humor. They were married on Aug. 1, 1964. They were blessed with two sons, Arthur and Benjamin. In time, she came to enjoy her children's spouses, Jennifer and Rachel. But how she loved her grandchildren, Max, Molly, Carl, Laura, Caroline and Erik.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}