October 7, 1926-January 11, 2018

EAST MOLINE — Christine A. Birley, 91, of East Moline, died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Private services were held. Burial was at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline, are assisting the family with arrangements.

Christine was born on October 7, 1926, in Bulloch County, Ga., the daughter of Horace and Beatrice Nessmith Akins. She married Vernon L. Birley on April 11, 1953, in Savannah, Ga. He preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 2011. Christine was a member of Wildwood Church in East Moline.

Survivors include her children, Terry (Cynde) Birley, Richard (Lanie) Birley, Pamela (David) Hood; siblings, Sally Akins Deal, Ronald Akins, Barbara McNure, Beatrice Kay Respess; grandchildren, Sgt. James Eastman, Michael Eastman, Hunter Birley; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Birley; brothers, Leffler, Leo, Ben, Dedrick, and Lavern Akins; and a sister, Jonnie Wynn.

