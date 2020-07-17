× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 30, 1934-July 16, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Christie Katherine Bradley, 85, of East Moline, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House of Bettendorf, IA.

Funeral services will be 12 noon, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 1st Street A, Moline, with visitation 10a.m. to noon. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Clarissa Cook Hospice House of Bettendorf.

Katherine was born October 30, 1934 in Hiawassee, GA, the daughter of Clement and Christie (Hopper) Coleman. She married Ramon Ray Bradley on August 7, 1955 in Hiawassee, GA. Her beloved husband, Ramon preceded her in death after almost 64 years of marriage last August.

Katherine enjoyed cake decorating, sewing, bowling, flower and vegetable gardening. She was always reaching out to others to provide a helping hand.

Katherine cherished her family most of all especially her grandchildren.