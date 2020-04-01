ROCK ISLAND — Christa M. Ziemer, 92, of Rock Island, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Silver Cross Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. As a result of state and federal guidelines surrounding the COVID–19 pandemic, no public services will be conducted. A live broadcasted funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, from Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave, Rock Island, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream . Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials to Oak Ridge Bible Chapel, 2716 1st St. W., Milan, IL 61264.

Christa married John Ziemer on March 26, 1960, and was married for 19 years. She made many trips back to Germany through the years to visit her loved ones. After putting her faith in the Lord Jesus, Christa enjoyed attending church and bible studies with her church family where she made lasting friendships. After a few years living at Heritage Woods in Moline, Christa moved to Friendship Manor in 2012 where she was given excellent and loving care by the staff, nurses, aides, activity workers and Heartland Hospice. She will be remembered by many and especially for her sense of humor, which was enjoyed by all. Sending out a special “thank you” to ALL who cared for her through the years and in her final days.