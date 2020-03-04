June 23, 1955-March 2, 2020

CLEVELAND — Chris Ann Malone, 64, of Cleveland, Ill., passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral service will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, with recitation of the rosary at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Chris was born on June 23, 1955, in Rock Island, the daughter of Roy and Jacqueline (Porter) McGuire. She married Daniel Malone on March 24, 1973, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Chris worked at Tyson's for 19 years. Chris loved spending time with her family, and her biggest joy was being a grandma.

Chris is survived by her husband, Daniel Malone, Cleveland, Ill.; mother, Jacqueline McGuire, Rock Island; sons, Andrew (fiancée Yesenia) Malone, Silvis, Clayton Malone, Rock Island, and Moses (fiancée Tyara) Malone, Rock Island; seven grandchildren; and siblings, Mike, Patrick, Mark, Matt and Mary Kay. She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Debbie.

Online condolences may be left to Chris's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Chris Malone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.