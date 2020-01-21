May 6, 1948-January 13, 2020

SILVIS — Cheryl M. Edwards-Beers, 71, of Silvis, Ill., died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care in Silvis.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial services will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at Northcrest Calvary Baptist Church, 3004 – 56th Street, Moline, IL, at 11 a.m., with a one-hour visitation at the church prior to services. Inurnment will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.

Memorials may be made to Rescued for donations to animal welfare, to the church or to the donor's choice.

Cheryl Margaret Ford was born in Rock Island on May 6, 1948, daughter of Francis and Lillian (Freeberg) Ford. She married Dennis Edwards, and later in Omaha Neb., on Nov. 25, 1989, married Wayne “Red” Beers, who preceded her in death Sept. 16, 2008.

Cheryl was first employed by Bituminous Insurance Company in Rock Island. In 1975 she moved to Omaha, Neb., to work as an underwriter for Universal Underwriters. After receiving a promotion in 1995, she transferred to their Kansas City office, where Universal later became the Zurich Company. She enjoyed doing needlepoint and taking care of her cat, Maggie.