July 8, 1944-July 24, 2020

MOLINE -- Cheryl L. Cufaude, 76, of Moline, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at her home.

Per her wishes, her body will be cremated and there will be no visitation or service. Memorials may be made to the Heart Association, Cancer Society, or your favorite charity.

Cheryl was born on July 8, 1944, to Willard and Delfene (Viano) Grissom in Moline, Illinois. She married Don Cufaude, March 25, 1965, in Rock Island Co.

Survivors include her husband Don; son, Jeffrey of Indianapolis; brother, Gary (Lois) Grissom of Moline and their two children and families; several cousins; sister-in-law, Betty Ann (Don) DeWees of Macomb, Ill., and their three children and families.

She was preceded in death by her beloved silky terrier Gidget; parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law.

To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Cufaude as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

