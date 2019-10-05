Charlotte V. Miller

November 15, 1924-October 2, 2019
MOLINE — Our amazing mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, Charlotte Miller, left her Earthly home on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Charlotte was born Nov. 15, 1924, in Moline, to Cecil and Stella Nicholson.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at New Life Fellowship, 2345 19th St., Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Memorials may be made to Zion’s Way Hospice in St. George, Utah.
Charlotte worked and retired from Sears, Roebuck in Moline and then went on to work at New Life Fellowship until she was 90 years old. She lived her life in Moline until she moved December 1, 2018 to St George, Utah to be with her daughter, Jerri Sowinski.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her daughter, Jerri (Gene) Sowinski; four grandchildren, Andrea Miller, Tracy Jensen, Lance Miller and Tammy Kennedy; 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Stella Nicholson; husband, Paul Miller; sister, Colleen Held; and son, Gary Miller.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
To send flowers to the family of Charlotte Miller, please visit Tribute Store.