{{featured_button_text}}
Charlotte V. Miller

November 15, 1924-October 2, 2019

MOLINE — Our amazing mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, Charlotte Miller, left her Earthly home on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Charlotte was born Nov. 15, 1924, in Moline, to Cecil and Stella Nicholson.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at New Life Fellowship, 2345 19th St., Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Memorials may be made to Zion’s Way Hospice in St. George, Utah.

Charlotte worked and retired from Sears, Roebuck in Moline and then went on to work at New Life Fellowship until she was 90 years old. She lived her life in Moline until she moved December 1, 2018 to St George, Utah to be with her daughter, Jerri Sowinski.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She is survived by her daughter, Jerri (Gene) Sowinski; four grandchildren, Andrea Miller, Tracy Jensen, Lance Miller and Tammy Kennedy; 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Stella Nicholson; husband, Paul Miller; sister, Colleen Held; and son, Gary Miller.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Charlotte Miller, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Oct 9
Visitation
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory at Trimble Pointe, Moline, Illinois
701 12th Street
Moline, IL 61265
Order flowers for Charlotte's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Charlotte's Visitation begins.
Oct 10
Service
Thursday, October 10, 2019
10:30AM
New Life Fellowship
2345 19th Street
Moline, IL 61265
Order flowers for Charlotte's Service
Guaranteed delivery before Charlotte's Service begins.
Load comments