Charlotte N. Walbright

Visitation will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Both the visitation and the funeral service will be at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline, Ill. Luncheon to follow at the church. Private family burial will be on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bickford Senior Living of Iowa City, Christ United Methodist Church, Iowa City Hospice, the American Cancer Society or to the family to be donated to these organizations.

Charlotte worked as a clerk for Royal Neighbors Insurance in Rock Island for 30 years. She was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. Charlotte was very involved with retiree groups at Royal Neighbors Insurance. Charlotte enjoyed traveling, boating on the Mississippi and volunteering at Playcrafters Barn Theatre. The most important things in Charlotte's life were her family and her close friends. She will be fondly remembered and loved by her large extended family. Aunt Charlotte always had smiles, hugs and advice when needed for her nieces and nephews and loved attending and hosting family gatherings. Charlotte also had many close friends throughout her life. She traveled extensively and seemed to always be planning another adventure with friends. She will be remembered fondly by her friends of the Birthday Club.