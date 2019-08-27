March 21, 1956-August 25, 2019
MOLINE — Charlotte K. Mitrisin, 63, of Moline, longtime Rock Island teacher, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in her home with her family by her side.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Burial is in Moline Memorial Park. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Friends are invited to join the family at a funeral luncheon at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline, following the burial. Memorials may be made to Hand-in-Hand, Bettendorf.
The former Charlotte Delores Kieffer was born March 21, 1956, in Des Moines, to Arthur and Ida Delores (Summers) Kieffer. She graduated from Illinois State University, and married Gregory L. Mitrisin on June 10, 1978, in Hampton. She was a kindergarten teacher in Rock Island schools for 37 years, retiring from Eugene Fields School in 2014. She was recognized as a Master Teacher by the Dispatch-Argus in 2014. She enjoyed scrapbooking and vacationing on the beach, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Charlotte is survived by her husband, Greg; three children and spouse, Michael Mitrisin, Amy and Kurtis Rizzolo, and Alexandria Mitrisin, all of Moline; two grandchildren, Olivia and Jackson Rizzolo; her mother, Lori Kieffer of Moline; and siblings, Debbie Andrews of Silvis, Gail Koby of Hampton, Arnie and Ann Kieffer of East Moline, and Winnie Campbell of Florida. She was preceded in death by a daughter Katherine Mitrisin; her father, Arthur Kieffer; and her parents-in-law, Marilyn and Michael Mitrisin.
Charlotte's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.