September 27, 1929-April 13, 2020

CLINTON — Charlotte Joyce (Hunter) David, 90, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away peacefully at the Alverno Health Care facility on Monday, April 13, 2020. There will be no public services, however a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with the arrangements.

Charlotte was born on Sept. 27, 1929, in McClain, Illinois, to Delmer and Helen (Keys) Hunter. Charlotte married Daniel J. David on April 23, 1949, at St. Mary's church in Clinton.

Charlotte is survived by six of her seven children: Daniel J. (Judy) David Jr., of East Moline, Connie J David, of Ridgefield, Minnesota, Theresa J. (Scott) Bickford, of Clinton, Iowa, Kathy M. Peters, of Clinton, Iowa, James G. David, of DeWitt, Iowa, and Becky L. (Sarah Stevens) David, of Moline; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, JoAnn Repucci, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; along with many nieces and nephews.

