July 14, 1952-September 24, 2019
GALESBURG — Charlotte Crouch, 67, of Galesburg, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marigold Nursing Home in Galesburg. Cremation has been accorded. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Saturday Sept. 28, 2019, in the Woodhull Cemetery. There is no visitation.
Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be left to the Woodhull Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
She was born July 14, 1952, in Brunswick, Mo., to Donald and Lena (Vaunie) Billups Brewer. Charlotte graduated from AlWood High School and attended Carl Sandburg College, where she received her associate's degree. She married Damon A. Crouch on Nov. 16, 1974. He died Dec. 8, 2004.
Survivors include two brothers: Donald H. (Pat) Brewer, of Alpha, Ill., David (Glenna) Brewer, of Cambridge, Ill.; brother-in-law: Steve Berger, of Peoria, Ill.; several nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister: Rose Berger; niece: Ann Marie Brewer.