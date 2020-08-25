× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 9, 1943- August 23, 2020

DUBUQUE — Charles William "Bill" Yager, 77, of Dubuque, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle against cancer for over the last 10 years.

The funeral service for Bill will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Au. 26, at Grace United Methodist Church, 318 N. Center St. in Geneseo, Ill., with the Rev. Thomas C. Shinkle officiating. Family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Geneseo. The service will be live-streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home's Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.

Bill was born March 9, 1943, in Geneseo, the son of Willis Charles and Ethel Florence McKibbon Yager. If you were a Yager, you knew him by Tad. On Nov. 13, 1971, he married Barbara Ann Reisch in Dubuque.

He was a graduate of Geneseo High School. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Iowa Wesleyan College.

He retired from Case International where he worked in sales management.