DAVENPORT — Charles W. Husted, 78, of Davenport, formerly of Milan, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N. Division St., Davenport. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday evening at the church. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.

Charles was born Oct. 20, 1941, in Rock Island, a son of Richard and Anna Cleaveland Husted. Chuck honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. He married Bonnie J. Strader on Sept. 14, 1962. Bonnie passed away on June 23, 2006, and Charles married Karon DeCock on Sept. 29, 2007, in Davenport. Charles worked at MidAmerican Energy for over 40 years, retiring as a supervisor. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport and a lifetime member of the Milan American Legion. Charles was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Moose and the Rock Island Conservation Club. He greatly enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, estate sales, dancing and antique cars.