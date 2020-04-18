Charles W. Fulton

Charles William Fulton was born Nov. 3, 1930, in Cairo, Ill.; the son of Frank and Clara (Krack) Fulton. Charles served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954. During his years of service, he completed an 11 month assignment in Korea. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, a United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. On May 12, 1979, Charles married Sung Kim at Grace Baptist Church in East Moline. From this union was born Daniel and Susan. Daniel went to be with the Lord on Nov. 26, 1989. Charles was employed by Case IH, Rock Island, retiring in November 1985. Charles was a great man of faith; having served many years as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at Grace Baptist Church. He was lovingly involved with his grandchildren and he cherished watching them grow up.