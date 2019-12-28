December 18, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Charles Maxwell passed through the portals of heaven on Dec. 18, 2019. We sense a great feeling of loss yet joy for heaven's gain. Death is a curse that resulted from Adam's sin, so we give no credit to it. It represents a transition from earth to glory for the believer. Again, we rejoice that “Chucky” is in God's presence.
We will eulogize Charles at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island, with Pastor Larry D. Dixon officiating and eulogy by Pastor Joseph D. Williamson, III. The visitation will be at 10 a.m. until service time.
Orr's Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials in honor of Charles can be made to the Second Baptist Church Food Pantry.
Survivors include sisters, Robbie (Joseph) Williamson and Rita (Marshall) Johnson; daughter, Tiesha Marcus; nephews, Joseph IV, Charles, Jason, Joseph (Ward); niece, Jenya; and a host of grandchildren, friends and cousins. Special friends, Carol Miller and Harvey a special thanks to them for all they did and the staff at UnityPoint Health Hospital.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.orrsmortuary.com.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
919 6th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
11:00AM
919 6th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201