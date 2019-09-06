January 13, 1952-September 4, 2019
INDIANAPOLIS — Charles Manuel Diaz, 67, of Indianapolis, Ind., formerly of Rock Island, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. A Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. A Rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, followed by visitation from 4-7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be presented.
Charles was born in Rock Island on Jan. 13, 1952, a son of Jesus and Michaela Morales Diaz. Charles attended Rock Island High School and later joined the U.S. Army where he served during the Vietnam War. He married Rita R. Hernandez on Nov. 4, 1972 in Rock Island.
Charles worked at IH Farmall Works, the Rock Island Arsenal and Navistar. He retired in 2008.
Charles was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He loved playing golf and working in his beautiful yard, “their garden of Eden.”
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Rita; children, Carlos (Kerri) Diaz, Lombard, Ill. and Heather Diaz, Indianapolis, Ind.; grandchildren, Kyler (Audra Kinlaw) Diaz, Jordyn Moore, Ashton Diaz and Antonio “Manny” Diaz-Warfield; siblings, Jesse (Carrol) Diaz, Anna Marie Diaz, Patty (Barney) Vincent, Grace (Jerry) Shirk, Carrie (Keith) Quick, David (Maria) Diaz and Kaye Whitley, all of Rock Island; sister-in-law, Debbie Diaz, Clinton, Iowa; The Hernandez Family; a host of special nieces and nephews; special friends, Frank Rives, David Highbaugh and Frank Holzman; and many other special friends he was blessed to have.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Antoinette; brother, Albert Diaz; and great-grandson, Eden Diaz.
Online condolences at wheelanpressly.com.