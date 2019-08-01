July 3, 1946-July 22, 2019
SHERRARD — Born July 3, 1946, to Otto and Rosa Hergert, Sherrard, Ill. Passed away July 22, 2019, at home surrounded by family in Cairo, Mo.
He served as a Navy SeaBee in Vietnam. He retired from Southwestern Bell.
Survivors are sisters, Inis Manning, Jean Ryan, Jolene (John) Patrick, Laurie Adams, Joyce Hergert, and his love, Marilyn Sieben; brothers, Jack (Judy), Pat (Ursula) stepsons, Dale (Patsy) Gramling, Jim (Deanna) Gramling; grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; parents; brother, Micheal; stepson and grandson, Douglas and Jonathon.