June 22, 1947-November 11, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Charles Lao “Butch” Fentress, 72, of East Moline, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
The visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, 1902-3rd Avenue, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Charles was born June 27, 1947, in Rock Island; the son of Charles and Joliet Constance (Brezzel) Fentress. Butch worked for Universal Sea Food, Alaska, as a truck driver, last working in 1998. Butch enjoyed watching TV, camping, and playing dominos. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his partner, Tammy Horton, East Moline; children: Charles Fentress, Dayton, Ohio, Dana Easter, Moline, Nico Fentress, Arkansas, and Brandy Fentress; stepchildren: Steven Lessard, Bettendorf, Tina Horton, East Moline, Andrew Horton, Rock Island, Sylvia Olson, Minnesota, Steven Olson, Minnesota, and Marcus Johnson; siblings: Marcella Albritton, Seattle, Wash., and Paul (Denise) Hawkins, Seattle, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Nicole Brevik-Fentress.
