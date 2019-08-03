November 22, 1952-August 1, 2019
SILVIS — Charles L. Stevenson, 66, of Silvis, passed away Aug. 1, 2019, at his home in East Moline.
A memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. A memorial Mass will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Mark's Anglican Church in Silvis. Memorials may be made to the church or Genesis Hospice.
Chuck was born Nov. 22, 1952. in Moline, the son of Lamoine and Jessie Brent Stevenson. He served in the National Guard from 1971-1977. Chuck married Judith Ann Kennedy Dec. 18, 1971, in Coal Valley. He worked at Stevenson Ski and Cycle, John Deere Plow Planter, Stevenson Construction, McKee Enterprises, Anchor Lumber and, most recently, was the owner of Plantation Coffee Systems. Chuck enjoyed golfing, traveling, especially to Florida, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was always available to neighbors, friends, and his church. Chuck was a skillful carpenter and a generous man who impacted the lives of countless people by sharing his talent and knowledge.
Survivors include his wife Judith; son, Todd (Stephanie) Stevenson; daughter, Dawn Stevenson-Dominguez; grandchildren, Caleb, Abigail and Natalie Stevenson; Isaac Mojica and Cole and Samuel Dominguez; brothers, Leroy “Steve” (Connie), John (Lynnette) and James Stevenson; sister-in-law, Martha Stevenson; and best friend, Myron Gochanour.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; and sister-in-law Arline.
The family would like to give a special “thank you” to Casey from Genesis Hospice and the chemotherapy team at Genesis Silvis.