September 7, 1939-February 12, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Charles L. Mosley Sr., 80, of East Moline, formerly of Illinois City, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Aledo Rehabilitation and Rehab.

Funeral services will be noon Saturday at Andalusia Community Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time at church. Burial will follow in Illinois City Cemetery. Memorials may be left to church.

Charles was born on Sept. 7, 1939, in Holly Grove, Ark., the son of Charles and Estie Mosley. He married Shirley Mae Hampton on Aug. 15, 1960.

He had been employed at John Deere for over 32 years as a machinist before retiring in 1996.

Charles was a member of Andalusia Community Baptist Church and Rock Island Conservation Club. He loved spending time with his family, FISHING and gardening.

Survivors include his children, Deb (Chris) Endrizzi, East Moline, Charles “Mo” Mosley Jr., Illinois City, Sherri (Charles Ricketts) Rubingh, Davenport, John (Vicki) Mosley Sr., Taylor Ridge; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sue Jaco, Bud Mosley, Louise Rohrscheib, Anne Hester, Jim Mosley; several nieces and nephews.