January 12, 1931-May 7, 2020

MOLINE — Charles Kenneth Stralow, 89, of Moline, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Quad Cities Woodturners Club, The American Red Cross, or Riverbend Food Bank. Chuck was born during a snowstorm on January 12, 1931, the son of Carl and Alma (Folkers) Stralow, in Morrison, Illinois on the family farm. The good doctor arrived by horse-drawn sleigh and charged two chickens for his services. Chuck married Kay Marie Hansen on August 3, 1958 in the Cordova Baptist Church.

Chuck received his Bachelor's degree in Math Education and Industrial Arts from the former Western Illinois State Teachers College in 1953. Chuck retired in 1983 from John Deere Plow-Planter Works as Manager of Engineering Services, after 28 years of service. Following retirement, he enjoyed teaching Computer Aided Drafting at Hamilton Technical College and Physics at Scott Community College.