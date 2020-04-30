April 16, 1947-April 29, 2020
SILVIS — Charles J. Baker, 73, of Silvis, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home.
A private Memorial Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery with military honors at a later date. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.
Charles was born April 16, 1947, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of Charles E. and Vita Maria (Crocitto) Baker. He served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War, and was thrilled a few years ago with his experience going on the Honor Flight. He married Kathleen White on July 27, 1974, in Cedar Falls.
After his time in the military, he and his wife owned and operated a boarding/grooming service. His main career was spent racing horses for 21 years before going to work for Green Chevrolet selling cars.
He enjoyed anything related to animals or gambling (particularly poker), and also enjoyed golfing. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Charles, especially spending time with his grandchildren and watching their sporting events.
Charles is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy; four daughters and sons-in-law, Tina Yarolem of Oklahoma, Jennifer (Keith) Hooks of Port Byron, Breanna (Andrew) Allardyce of LeClaire, Iowa, and Katie (Mike) Brooks of Silvis; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters and a brother-in-law, Jeanne Hammer of Hartford, Connecticut, and Joanne and Ray Beninga of McAllister, Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Jonathan Workman.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.