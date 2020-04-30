× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 16, 1947-April 29, 2020

SILVIS — Charles J. Baker, 73, of Silvis, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home.

A private Memorial Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery with military honors at a later date. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Charles was born April 16, 1947, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of Charles E. and Vita Maria (Crocitto) Baker. He served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War, and was thrilled a few years ago with his experience going on the Honor Flight. He married Kathleen White on July 27, 1974, in Cedar Falls.

After his time in the military, he and his wife owned and operated a boarding/grooming service. His main career was spent racing horses for 21 years before going to work for Green Chevrolet selling cars.

He enjoyed anything related to animals or gambling (particularly poker), and also enjoyed golfing. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Charles, especially spending time with his grandchildren and watching their sporting events.