June 17, 1930-August 2, 2019
CAMBRIDGE — Charles H. Manthei, 89, of Cambridge, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at his home. Cremation has been accorded and a private interment of the cremated remains will take place at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge, at a later date. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family.
Charles "Chuck" Manthei was born June 17, 1930, in New London, Mo., the son of Henry and Myrtle Jones Manthei. His marriage to M. Ghlea Herrick took place March 24, 1951, in Erie. She survives. Charles worked at Alcoa in Riverdale until retiring. Condolences may be expressed at stackhousemoore.com.