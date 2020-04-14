× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 20, 1931-April 12, 2020

CORDOVA — Charles H. Jasper, 89, of Cordova, Ill., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home overlooking the Mississippi River with his family by his side.

Due to restrictions on gatherings, a private family service will be held at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, Ill. Friends and relatives are invited to witness the graveside service by arriving at the Cordova Cemetery on Friday, April 17, by 10:45 a.m. Please remain next to your vehicle to maintain social distancing. The family will schedule a public memorial celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Cordova American Legion Post 1033.

Born in Aurora, Ill., on Feb. 20, 1931, Charlie was an only son to the late Henry and Gratia (Bark) Jasper. The family moved to Cordova, Ill., in 1940 and bought a small farm. In 1949, they bought land on the banks of the Mississippi River and built their family home.

Charlie served in the Korean War, 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 1951-1953, and received an honorable discharge from the Army in 1953.