November 28, 2019
SILVIS — Charles F. (Bud) Conover, of Silvis, Ill., passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, at New Perspective Senior Living in Silvis.
Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, with a rosary to be recited at 3:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Bud's Life will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church in East Moline. Burial will be at Saint Mary's Cemetery in East Moline, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct military honors. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family for a donation to be determined later.
Bud would best be described as the funniest and larger-than-life character you've ever met, while being quite serious in his life motto of “God, Country and Family” priorities. His family would add to his motto the "Chicago Cubs”, as he was a lifelong die-hard Cubs fan.
Bud was born in Chicago, to parents William (Bill) and Dorothea (Dora) Conover. During his time growing up, his family spent time traveling with the Royal American Shows Carnival where his best friend was Frank Langella, the three-legged man; his mom was the “headless woman;” and dad was the carnival “barker.” His family settled in Rock Island, where he attended school and learned to shoot pool on his “days off.” His favorite book he received from one of the nuns in school was a joke book, the only book he memorized.
Bud married Rosemary Couquelle in 1951. They were blessed in the birth of their daughters, Roxann and Suzanne. Bud later joined the Navy in 1952 where he was a member of an elite drill team traveling the nation. He also spent time in Honolulu, where he was a submarine repairman and learned how to drink Scotch. His children are convinced there may be submarines in the Navy fleet which have been repaired by duct tape and coat hangers.
Bud later married Patricia (Pat) VanVooren in 1964. They were blessed with the birth of three children, Matthew, Joseph and Kevin. Bud worked as a millwright for several shops in the Quad-Cities but eventually retired from John Deere Foundry in 1993. He was owner of Pneu-Co a pneumatic tool repair and machinery design company, and also owned a fruit stand.
Bud was an avid punster as well as quite a poet. Among his other hobbies were spending time with his grandchildren, as well as woodworking and “piddlin' around in the shop.” He was an avid gardener with what he said was a green thumb. He was very proud of his gardens, which were quite beautiful. He was well-known for the poker and Fourth of July parties he and Pat hosted, as well as teaching each of his grandchildren how to shoot pool. He also took great pride in his political “debates" with anyone who would listen.
Bud had a deep love for Christmas and faithfully preached the real reason for the celebration. In fact, for quite a time, during the holidays, Bud played “Santa” for hundreds of children in the Quad-Cities area as well as his own children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews while emphasizing the birth of Jesus. His faith life was very important as he and Pat were longtime members of Christ the King Church.
He is survived by children, Roxann (Larry) Natalie, Matthew (Janice) Conover and Joseph (Diane) Conover. He has seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, several nieces and nephews and Holly Barnes, whom Bud entrusted with his care for many years and considered as a member of the family.
Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents; a daughter, Suzanne; infant son, Kevin; and a sister, Doris Serandos.
