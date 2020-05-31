× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CAMBRIDGE — Charles E. Rubin, 91, of Geneseo, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home with family members by his side.

Beloved father, husband, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed. His smile will not be forgotten.

Charles Edward Rubin was born Feb. 22, 1929, in Canton, Ohio, the son of Russell R. and Doris Helena Bowman Rubin. Growing up on Meyers Lake in Canton, Chuck always said he couldn't beat where he was raised. As a child he swam, fished, skated, hunted and trapped. He was quite an athlete and became an avid ice hockey player.

During his college years, Chuck was an amazing golfer, competing against many fine golfers including Arnold Palmer. He graduated from Kent State University in 1950.

Chuck's first job was as a heat treater at the Bowdil Company, founded by his great-grandfather in 1923. He was paid 35 cents per hour. He worked for A. Milne & Co., retiring as District Manager in 1992. His memberships included the First United Methodist Church, Geneseo, and Oakwood Country Club, Coal Valley. Chuck enjoyed golf, gardening and traveling with his wife, Suzy, whom he married on St. Simon's Island, Ga., in 1987.